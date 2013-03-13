CORRECTED-NYMEX natgas futures open interest rises Tuesday

Qualcomm, NXP receive antitrust approval
April 4 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its proposed $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Corrects to show data did not hit a record high)
NEW YORK, March 13 New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas futures open interest rose on Tuesday for a ninth straight session, but remained under last year's all-time high, according to data from the CME Group posted on Wednesday.
CME data showed natural gas futures open interest, or the number of longs or shorts outstanding, climbed 9,008 contracts to 1,272,844. The previous benchmark high of 1,308,114 was set in April 2012.
NYMEX is a unit of CME Group Inc (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
April 4 Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.