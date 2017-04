NEW YORK Nov 4 CME Group has revised the Oct. 29 settlement price for the November natural gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, it said in a statement on Friday.

The revised settlement price, posted on Oct. 30, was $3.497 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from the original settlement posted on Oct. 29 at $3.496 mmBtu.

CME could not give a reason for the glitch, but a spokesman said that it happens "from time to time."