版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 30日 星期三 22:07 BJT

Incorrect biopsy results cloud Nymox Pharma prostate cancer study

April 30 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp said its experimental prostate cancer drug reduced the progression of cancer in patients, but it could not determine if the study succeeded in meeting pre-determined goals due to a high rate of incorrect biopsies.

In the mid-stage study, patients receiving a single injection of the drug, NX-1207, had less cancer progression in the treated area than in untreated patients.

The main goal of the trial was to show a significantly higher number of patients with undetectable prostate cancer after 45 days of treatment, compared to untreated patients.

However, the company was unable to assess the drug's benefit because of a high percentage of false negative biopsies - a result suggesting there is no cancer present when it actually is - in the untreated patients' group.

Nymox's shares were down 3 percent at $4.98 in morning trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐