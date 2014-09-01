版本:
BRIEF-Nyrstar launches 350 mln euro notes offering

Sept 1 Nyrstar :

* Nyrstar launches 350 million euro notes offering

* 2019 notes will be guaranteed by Nyrstar Nv, as parent guarantor, and certain subsidiaries of issuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
