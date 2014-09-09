BRIEF-Nyrstar prices 350 mln euro notes offering

BRIEF-Era Resources announces going private transaction
* Era Resources Inc - proposed going-private transaction, to be completed via an arrangement to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement
Sept 9 Nyrstar
* : nyrstar prices eur 350 million notes offering
* 2019 notes were priced at 98.018 % with a coupon of 8.5 % per annum
* Issuance of 2019 notes, which is subject to conditions, is expected to occur on 12 september 2014.
* Proceeds of issuance of 2019 notes will be used as set forth in parent guarantor's press release "nyrstar launches comprehensive strategic financing" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plateau Uranium announces appointment of new director and grant of stock options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pattern Energy acquires 324 mw broadview wind in new mexico as it begins operations