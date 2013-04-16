版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 16日 星期二 19:19 BJT

Nyrstar and Glencore end zinc agreement

BRUSSELS, April 16 Nyrstar, the world's largest producer of zinc, has ended its arrangement with commodities trader Glencore whereby the latter sells and markets zinc produced by Nyrstar in the European Union.

Glencore, which had to end the cooperation because of competition concerns after it had bought miner Xtrata, will pay a 44.9 million euro fee to Nyrstar.

The Belgian group said in a statement on Tuesday that it will also buy out Glencore's 7.79 percent stake in Nyrstar for 3.39 euros per share, for a total consideration of 44.9 million euros.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐