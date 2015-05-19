Nyrstar agrees sale option for Peruvian mine

BRUSSELS May 19 Belgium's Nyrstar, the
world's largest zinc producer, has sold an option to buy its
mothballed Peruvian mine in Coricancha to Canada's Great Panther
Silver Limited.
Great Panther will pay $1.5 million for its option, with the
possibility of extending it for another year for the same
amount, Nyrstar said on Tuesday.
Nyrstar bought a majority stake in the mine from Gold Hawk
Resources for $15 million in 2009, fully acquiring it a year
later for an additional payment of $4.4 million.
The Belgian company's foray into mining, which it began in
2009 to expand its access to raw materials, has been hampered by
operational difficulties at its mines. Mining accounted for
almost half of core profit in 2012 but contributed about a
quarter last year.
The Coricancha mine has been shut since 2013 but still has
reserves of gold, silver, zinc, lead and copper.
At the time of the initial acquisition, Nyrstar said it had
also secured loans of $20 million to restart operations and had
assumed a debt guarantee of $13 million.
