MRI Trading interested in bidding for Nyrstar's zinc deal

DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Bank of Slovenia holds board meeting.
LONDON, March 5 Commodity trading firm MRI said on Tuesday it is interested in bidding for an exclusive deal to buy zinc from world No. 1 producer Nyrstar that may be worth about $700 million a year.
"MRI Trading AG is indeed very interested in bidding," a spokeswoman for the company said.
Commodities trading houses Trafigura and Louis Dreyfus have also said they are interested in the Nyrstar zinc offtake deal.
Glencore is the current holder of the offtake deal for 350,000 tonnes a year of Nyrstar's European zinc. Scrapping the deal was a condition to getting EU approval for Glencore's takeover of Xstrata. (Reporting by Susan Thomas and Silvia Antonioli; editing by James Jukwey)
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.
LONDON, March 29 Prime Minister Theresa May will file formal Brexit divorce papers on Wednesday, pitching the United Kingdom into the unknown and triggering years of uncertain negotiations that will test the endurance of the European Union.