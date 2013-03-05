UPDATE 1-MRI Trading interested in bidding for Nyrstar's zinc deal

* Trafigura, Louis Dreyfus are also interested
* The offtake includes 350,000 T a year of zinc
* Glencore is ending deal to proceed with Xstrata takeover
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 5 Swiss-based commodity
trading firm MRI said on Tuesday it is interested in bidding for
an exclusive deal to buy zinc from world No. 1 producer Nyrstar
that may be worth about $700 million a year.
"MRI Trading AG is indeed very interested in bidding," a
spokeswoman for the company said.
MRI, majority-owned by Singaporean logistics company CWT Ltd
, is not the only company to have expressed interest
in the offtake for 350,000 tonnes a year of Nyrstar's European
zinc.
Commodity traders Trafigura and Louis Dreyfus
have also said they are interested.
Glencore International Plc, the current holder of
the deal, has offered to end the agreement to get EU regulatory
approval for its takeover of Xstrata.
"This is a rare opportunity," said Macquarie analyst Duncan
Hobbs. "The plain fact of the matter is that it's not every day
350,000 tonnes of zinc come available for distribution."