Nyrstar to say in autumn who gets Glencore part of its zinc sales

LONDON May 14 Nyrstar, the world's largest zinc producer, will announce this autumn who will get the rights to sell a portion of its output worth an estimated $645 million a year.

The deal to sell 350,000 tonnes per year of Nystar's European zinc is up for grabs because the current holder, commodity trader Glencore, agreed to scrap the agreement it signed in 2008 to get European Union approval for its takeover of Xstrata.

"We will announce the decision this fall (Sept-Oct)," Nyrstar spokeswoman Sheela Pawar wrote in an email in reply to questions by Reuters.

At current zinc prices the marketing, or offtake, deal would be worth around $645 million per year and would equate to 3 percent of world refined output.

Nyrstar said last month Glencore will also pay it a 44.9 million euro ($59 million) termination fee, which the producer will then use to buy out Glencore's almost 8 percent equity stake.

Pawar said more than a dozen companies had expressed interest in the offtake deal and Nyrstar would also consider selling the zinc itself.

"We...are looking at all options - including taking marketing capability in house. All options are on the table," she said. "We are building our marketing capability to meet the demands of the business and the market," she added.

Commodity traders Traxys, Trafigura, CWT Ltd.'s MRI and Louis Dreyfus said in March they were interested in bidding for the deal.

Glencore Xstrata will continue to market Nyrstar's commodity grade zinc produced outside of Europe when the deal ends in January.

Some analysts expect the market for zinc, mainly used to protect steel from corrosion, will tighten in the next few years as construction picks up in the United States and China. Some major mines are also due to close.