UPDATE 2-NYSE Arca to review closing prices, trading to resume Tuesday

NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it
was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical
issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
Trading on the exchange will not resume until Tuesday, the
exchange said in a statement.
Earlier, NYSE Arca said that for symbols that traded to the
close, that the official closing price (OCP) would be the
volume-weighted average price of all eligible last sale trades
in the final five minutes of regular trading hours, "including
the closing auction prints of all markets."
For symbols with no last sale eligible trades during the
last five minutes of regular trading, the OCP will be the
consolidated last trade during market hours.
The corrected OCPs "will be represented as .9 and .M on the
Consolidated Tape," the exchange said in a statement.
It said it would not resume trading for the remainder of the
trading session on Monday and that trading would resume at 4
a.m. EDT (0800 GMT).
The exchange listed the symbols and their closing prices
here: bit.ly/2mOdbUM
Intercontinental Exchange-owned NYSE Arca handles
roughly 10 percent of daily volume in U.S. exchanges.
Instruments traded on the exchange include stocks, options and
exchange-traded funds.
