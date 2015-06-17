NYSE cancels erroneous trades in Baxalta

June 17 The New York Stock Exchange said on
Wednesday that it ruled to cancel all erroneous trades in
Baxalta Inc when issued at or above $34.13 executed
during a two-minute period late in the trading day.
NYSE said it made the ruling, which is not eligible for
appeal, in conjunction with other UTP exchanges. The ruling
refers to trades between 3:23 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. EDT.
In that time frame about 158,000 shares changed hands out of
roughly 800,000 for the day, according to Reuters time and sales
data.
A spokesperson had no additional comment.
Baxalta, which was previously a part of Baxter International
Inc, began trading on a "when-issued" basis on Monday.
Shares of Baxalta closed down 2.7 percent at $32.05.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Leslie Adler)