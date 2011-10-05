UPDATE 1-D.Boerse, NYSE get EU's statement of objections

* Notice of objections was expected in antitrust review
* 'Does not prejudge the final outcome' -exchanges
* $9 bln deal would create world's top exchange operator
Oct 5 Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE
Euronext NYX.N said on Wednesday they received from European
Union antitrust regulators a formal "statement of objections"
against their planned $9 billion merger.
The pair called it a normal step that "does not prejudge
the final outcome," as antitrust regulators decide whether to
allow the creation of what would be the world's largest
exchange operator.
The deal "provides substantial capital and cost savings to
users; advances the goal of a unified, liquid EU capital market
for raising money and managing risk; and does not materially
alter the competitive landscape," the companies said in a
statement.
Deutsche Boerse agreed in February to buy the New York
Stock Exchange parent, and shareholders of the two companies
backed the deal in July. The combined company would have a near
monopoly on exchange-based futures trading in Europe.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)