NYSE says not aware of D. Boerse antitrust deal

* European Commission reportedly in accord over takeover
* NYSE COO: 'We are aware of no such deal'
* NYSE Euronext, Deutsche Boerse shares down
NEW YORK, Sept 12 NYSE Euronext NYX.N is not
aware of an explicit deal at the European Commission to allow
its Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) merger to go ahead while
using new regulations to force the pair to open up their
markets, an executive of the U.S. exchange operator said on
Monday.
Reuters reported on Friday that the EC would not impose
serious antitrust restrictions on the $9 billion takeover
because, according to sources, its regulatory and antitrust
arms had struck a deal. [ID:nL5E7K92GI]
"We are aware of no such deal, and we are proceeding as
before along the normal path," Lawrence Leibowitz said on
Monday, noting the EC's director general for competition issued
a statement in that regard over the weekend.
"To our knowledge, and to DG Comp's public explanation,
there's no explicit deal at this point," he said at a
conference hosted by Barclays.
Reuters reported the EC deal would allow the German
exchange to acquire the New York Stock Exchange parent without
serious restrictions, on the understanding that new rules
dealing with clearing, indexes and data will force competition
on the combined group.
Documents leaked in recent weeks show the EC's Internal
Markets division plans to reduce the dominance of the region's
top exchanges by forcing them to allow competition in key
areas. [ID:nL5E7K741F]
The European parliament is set to outline these principles
in October when it proposes broad reforms to its 2007 markets
in financial instruments directive, or Mifid. How the updated
Mifid directive could affect the merger plans remains unclear.
Shares of NYSE Euronext were down 3.8 percent at $24.71 in
morning trading in New York, while Deutsche Boerse fell 3.2
percent in Germany.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Edward
Taylor; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)