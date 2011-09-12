UPDATE 1-NYSE says it's unaware of D. Boerse antitrust deal

* European Commission reportedly in accord over takeover

* NYSE COO: 'We are aware of no such deal'

* German regulator Bafin approves $9 bln NYSE buyout

* NYSE Euronext, Deutsche Boerse shares down (Adds EC statement, Bafin approval, byline)

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK, Sept 12 NYSE Euronext NYX.N is not aware of a deal at the European Commission to allow its Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) merger to go ahead while using new regulations to force the pair to open up their markets, a top executive of the exchange said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Friday that the EC would not impose serious antitrust restrictions on the $9 billion takeover because, according to sources, its regulatory and antitrust arms had struck a deal. [ID:nL5E7K92GI]

"We are aware of no such deal, and we are proceeding as before along the normal path," Lawrence Leibowitz said on Monday, noting the EC's director general for competition issued a statement in that regard over the weekend.

"To our knowledge, and to DG Comp's public explanation, there's no explicit deal at this point," he said at a conference hosted by Barclays.

Deutsche Boerse agreed to acquire New York Stock Exchange parent NYSE Euronext in February, the largest in a wave of planned deals among global bourses. Although the companies expect the merger to close by year end, the combination of Europe's main futures venues Eurex and Liffe faces a tough antitrust review.

Citing documents leaked in recent weeks, Reuters reported the EC deal would allow the merger to proceed without serious restrictions, on the understanding that new rules dealing with clearing, indexes and data will force competition on the combined group. [ID:nL5E7K741F]

The European parliament is set to outline these principles in October when it proposes broad reforms to its 2007 markets in financial instruments directive, or Mifid. How the updated Mifid directive could affect the merger plan remains unclear.

Amelia Torres, spokeswoman for European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, said on Saturday: "The Reuters report is premature, speculative and wrong.

"The Commission's investigation of the merger continues and the time whether or not to send the companies a Statement of objections has not yet come."

German regulator Bafin approved the tie-up, the two exchanges said on Monday, one of several regulatory approvals needed to seal the trans-Atlantic deal and create the world's largest exchange operator.

Shares of NYSE Euronext were down 3.7 percent at $24.71 in morning trading in New York, while Deutsche Boerse fell 1.8 percent in Germany. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Julien Toyer in Brussels; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)