CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-D.Boerse, NYSE offer more remedies to clear merger

* Exchange operators offer EU more concessions
* Say they will dispose of more assets
* Deutsche Boerse shares up 0.8 percent
By Andreas Kröner and Edward Taylor
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Dec 13 Exchange operators
NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse AG offered
more divestments in a bid to assuage European authorities'
antitrust concerns over their proposed $9 billion merger.
Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Tuesday the two
companies had proposed selling more European single-equity
derivatives assets than previously planned, and to offer rivals
more extensive access to their clearing house for trading in
innovative equity index and interest rate derivatives.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the companies
were prepared to sell NYSE Euronext unit Liffe's single-stock
equity derivatives business in Europe. A spokesman for Deutsche
Boerse declined to say in which countries assets may be sold.
Deutsche Boerse's takeover of NYSE Euronext, first announced
amid a rush of industry merger plans in February, would create
the world's largest exchange operator.
But the European Commission has concerns that new combined
entity would have too tight a grip on exchange-based derivatives
trading in Europe.
In November, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE had already proposed
selling overlapping parts of their single-stock equity
derivatives businesses in key markets, and to open up Deutsche
Boerse's Eurex derivatives clearing house to outsiders for
certain products.
The companies also said on Tuesday they would license the
Eurex trading system to a third party interested in launching
interest rate derivatives.
FACING SCRUTINY
The European Commission is set to complete its review by
Feb. 9. The companies said they expected the deal to close after
that, in early 2012.
People familiar with Deutsche Boerse's thinking told Reuters
last week that the two aspiring merger partners could spin off
parts of their derivatives arms to create a third-party
competitor as a way to allay antitrust concerns.
EU regulators met the exchanges on Tuesday last week to
discuss antitrust issues.
The project is also facing close scrutiny from German
authorities. A regional regulator in the state of Hessen on
Monday said it had raised some objections to the exchange
operators and was awaiting a reply.
This year, Eurex and Liffe have accounted for 97 percent of
European stock futures trading and 93.7 percent of stock options
trading, Federation of European Securities Exchanges data shows.
The exchanges have argued their market share is much lower
if the vast over-the-counter (OTC) market is included in the
assessment of the derivatives market.
But their merger plans were dealt a blow when the European
Union decided to exclude OTC derivatives from its review of the
deal.