Deutsche Boerse's NYSE deal seen heading for the rocks

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Jan 11 Deutsche Boerse AG's
last-ditch lobbying efforts in support of its
proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext look set to fail,
leaving the deal heading for the rocks with European antitrust
regulators expected to block the deal
Deutsche Boerse's Reto Francioni and NYSE Euronext Chief
Executive Duncan Niederauer hope to salvage the deal by putting
their case to commissioners in Brussels and at the World
Economic Forum, but analysts cast doubt on their prospects of
success.
"The commissioners have rarely voted against the case team's
recommendation, so the probability of the deal going through now
drops to 20 percent," UBS analyst Arnaud Gilbat said in a note
on Wednesday.
A source told Reuters on Tuesday that European Commission
antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia and his case team will recommend
blocking a merger which would create the world's largest
exchange operator.
Deutsche Boerse plans to bypass the antitrust ruling and
appeal directly to the so-called college of 27 commissioners,
who are expected to meet early next month.
But Martin Peter, an analyst at LBBW, said: "The boerse has
underestimated Brussels. The chances of a successful deal are
sinking by the day. I think it's quite unlikely that a majority
of commissioners will outvote Almunia."
The head of trading at a large European investment bank in
London said both exchange operators had not done enough to sway
European regulators.
"Brussels understands the competition issues but the
concessions the exchanges offered were pathetic," the trader
said.
"Both exchanges have demonstrated classic monopolistic
behaviour in their protection of their futures businesses and
this is obvious from the fact that trading and clearing fees
have fallen over recent years in all areas across Europe apart
from exchange-traded futures," he added.
The college of commissioners will give a formal ruling by
Feb. 9.
BIGGER PLAYER
The boerse is hoping to appeal to EU internal markets
commissioner Michel Barnier, who is striving to regulate the
$600 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market, which is
exempt from stricter regulations including reporting
requirements because it takes place off exchange.
Deutsche Boerse is arguing that the merger of the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange and the Eurex derivatives platform with the New
York Stock Exchange and the Liffe derivatives exchange will
create a bigger player in the so-called regulated market.
The exchange operators plan to raise the issue of how the
European antitrust case team defined the derivatives market in
coming to its decision, the first source said.
They plan to argue that any analysis of the impact on
competition from their deal should look at the derivatives
market as global rather than just European, and should include
the over-the-counter market, the source said.
Yet Reuters reported last month that European Commission
antitrust officials showed no sign of being swayed by last-ditch
arguments to save the deal.
For the boerse there are few alternatives to the merger. The
takeover of NYSE Euronext, announced in February last year,
capped a wave of exchange merger plans globally, but most other
proposed transactions, including bids by the LSE,
Singapore Exchange Ltd and Nasdaq OMX Group
have since failed.
"Smaller acquisitions in eastern Europe or perhaps Spain may
be an option, but a big deal such as the one with NYSE won't
come along again," Equinet analyst Philipp Haessler said.
The European Commission has demanded Deutsche Boerse and
NYSE sell either the Eurex derivatives arm or Liffe, a move that
both exchanges have ruled out so far.
A spokesman for the European Commission said on Tuesday it
would not comment on the proposed merger until the EC reached
its decision, due before Feb. 9.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have said they have not
yet received an official decision from the Commission.