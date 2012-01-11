UPDATE 2-Deutsche Boerse's NYSE deal seen heading for the rocks

* EU regulators seen blocking NYSE DB deal
* Lobbying efforts likely to fail -analysts
* EU commission declines to comment
By Edward Taylor and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Jan 11 Deutsche Boerse AG's
last-ditch lobbying efforts in support of its
proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext look set to fail,
leaving the deal heading for the rocks with European antitrust
regulators expected to block the deal
Deutsche Boerse's Reto Francioni and NYSE Euronext Chief
Executive Duncan Niederauer hope to salvage the deal by pressing
the case for the merger with commissioners ahead of a February
deadline in Brussels.
In a transcript of a video message to employees published on
the Web site of the Securities and Exchange Commission on
Wednesday, Niederauer said: "Over the next few weeks we're going
to continue to press our case directly with various
Commissioners in the European Union, both to highlight the
serious flaws in the case team's core argument, and to ensure
that there is a clear understanding of the strong benefits that
our combination will bring to a broad set of stakeholders in
Europe."
Both Niederauer and Francioni will also seek to influence
politicians and regulators at a visit to the World Economic
Forum at the end of January, but analysts cast doubt on their
prospects of success.
"The commissioners have rarely voted against the case team's
recommendation, so the probability of the deal going through now
drops to 20 percent," UBS analyst Arnaud Gilbat said in a note
on Wednesday.
A source told Reuters on Tuesday that European Commission
antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia and his case team would
recommend blocking a merger which would create the world's
largest exchange operator.
The European Commission's Directorate General (DG) for
competition on Wednesday declined to comment on its potential
ruling, but Niederauer told his employees to expect bad news.
"We have not received a formal decision from DG competition,
but it certainly appears, if you look at all the news reports,
that the preliminary conclusion they have reached will be to
recommend that the proposed merger with DB be prohibited," the
transcript said.
Niederauer said the case team's concerns could only be based
on conclusions raised in a statement of objections, which
Reuters was first to report in October last year.
"Specifically their assertions are that the derivatives
industry is not global and that the over-the-counter and
exchange traded derivatives markets are not converging and
therefore do not compete," Niederauer further said, according to
the transcript.
"I think that's the conclusion that results from a
fundamentally flawed technical analysis that ignores the
realities of the marketplace that we live and work in every
day," Niederauer continued.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE now plan to bypass the antitrust
ruling and appeal directly to the so-called college of 27
commissioners, who are expected to meet early next month.
Niederauer said the benefits of a deal included 3 billion
euros ($3.8 billion) in capital efficiencies for clients, and
more than 2 billion euros in annual cost-savings for end users.
But Martin Peter, an analyst at LBBW, said, "The boerse has
underestimated Brussels. The chances of a successful deal are
sinking by the day. I think it's quite unlikely that a majority
of commissioners will outvote Almunia."
Deutsche Boerse cannot propose additional remedies to the
European Commission but will instead seek to win political
backing in Berlin from German chancellor Angela Merkel, in the
hope that she may pressure commissioners in Brussels.
But this too will prove difficult said Simmy Grewal, analyst
at Aite Group, "The problem for Merkel is that if she uses
political influence on this she's not going to be able to use it
on something else.
"This merger is not her highest priority at the moment and
one might question whether it is prudent to go ahead with the
deal given the amount of opposition among the Commissioners."
The head of trading at a large European investment bank in
London said both exchange operators had not done enough to sway
European regulators.
"Brussels understands the competition issues but the
concessions the exchanges offered were pathetic," the trader
said.
"Both exchanges have demonstrated classic monopolistic
behaviour in their protection of their futures businesses and
this is obvious from the fact that trading and clearing fees
have fallen over recent years in all areas across Europe apart
from exchange-traded futures," he added.
The college of commissioners will give a formal ruling by
Feb. 9.
BIGGER PLAYER
The boerse is hoping to appeal to EU internal markets
commissioner Michel Barnier, who is striving to regulate the
$600 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market, which is
exempt from stricter regulations including reporting
requirements because it takes place off-exchange.
Deutsche Boerse is arguing that the merger of the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange and the Eurex derivatives platform with the New
York Stock Exchange and the Liffe derivatives exchange will
create a bigger player in the so-called regulated market.
The exchange operators plan to raise the issue of how the
European antitrust case team defined the derivatives market in
coming to its decision, the first source said.
They plan to argue that any analysis of the impact on
competition from their deal should look at the derivatives
market as global rather than just European, and should include
the over-the-counter market, the source said.
Yet Reuters was first to report last month that European
Commission antitrust officials showed no sign of being swayed by
last-ditch arguments to save the deal.
For the boerse there are few alternatives to the merger. The
takeover of NYSE Euronext, announced in February last year,
capped a wave of exchange merger plans globally, but most other
proposed transactions, including bids by the LSE,
Singapore Exchange Ltd and Nasdaq OMX Group
have since failed.
"Smaller acquisitions in eastern Europe or perhaps Spain may
be an option, but a big deal such as the one with NYSE won't
come along again," Equinet analyst Philipp Haessler said.
The European Commission has demanded Deutsche Boerse and
NYSE sell either the Eurex derivatives arm or Liffe, a move that
both exchanges have ruled out so far.
German union representatives on Wednesday said they would be
pleased if the European authorities blocked the deal. "We had
feared there would be grave consequences for Frankfurt as a
financial center if the deal succeeded."