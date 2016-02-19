NYSE drops proposal to flag 'aberrant' trading in ETFs -regulators

Netflix Original: New shows drive blockbuster quarter
Netflix Corp's surprisingly strong subscriber growth in the fourth quarter allayed concerns about the company's multi-billion dollar investment in original content.
NEW YORK Feb 19 The New York Stock Exchange has withdrawn a proposal that would have allowed it to flag "aberrant" pricing of exchange-traded funds, according to a filing this week.
The exchange in late January dropped a request with federal regulators that would have let it discourage traders and market-data companies from relying on ETF prices "that the exchange determines to be inconsistent with the prevailing market," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing Thursday.
NYSE's Arca exchange is a primary listing and trading venue for the $3 trillion global ETF market, and it has been scrutinized closely for its response to a lopsided trading session last summer. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* KURT A. TJADEN WHO HAS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HNI CORPORATION SINCE AUGUST 2008 HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: