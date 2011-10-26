UPDATE 1-NYSE European indexes resume after hitch

(Adds spokeswoman on problem resolution)

PARIS Oct 26 NYSE Euronext's calculation of four European stock indexes, covering Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon, was briefly suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the exchange group said.

The problem was eventually resolved and calculation resumed at 1356 GMT, after an initial suspension at 1324 GMT, the spokeswoman said.

The trading of the shares which comprise the indexes had proceeded normally throughout, she said. (Reporting By Juliette Rouillon; Editing by David Holmes)