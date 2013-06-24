RPT-EU clears ICE's $8.2 bln takeover of NYSE Euronext without conditions

BRUSSELS, June 24 The European Commission gave
unconditional approval to IntercontinentalExchange (ICE)
to buy NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion on Monday, in a
deal strengthening ICE's presence in the lucrative derivatives
trading business.
The EU regulator said its investigation into the merger
found it would not raise antitrust concerns, as the two
exchanges are not direct competitors. Reuters reported last week
that approval would be given unconditionally.
"The market investigation revealed that they do not exert a
greater potential competitive threat on each other compared to
other exchanges. Any anticompetitive effects can therefore be
excluded," the Commission said in a statement.