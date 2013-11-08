NYSE's takeover by ICE to close on Nov. 13

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
Nov 8 NYSE Euronext said its more than $10 billion takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc is set to close on Nov. 13.
The deal had been expected to close on Nov. 4, but ICE postponed the closing to give more time for European regulators to approve the transaction.
The two companies now have all the regulatory approvals necessary to proceed with the closing, NYSE said in a statement on Friday.
Shares of ICE and NYSE will cease to trade at the end of the trading day on Nov. 12, and the shares of the merged entity will begin trading on the next day under the ticker symbol "ICE" on the New York Stock Exchange.
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,