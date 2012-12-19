版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 07:43 BJT

NYSE, IntercontinentalExchange in merger talks -WSJ

Dec 19 NYSE Euronext and IntercontinentalExchange Inc are in talks about a possible merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

IntercontinentalExchange had jointly bid with Nasdaq OMX Group Inc to break up the NYSE, but that bid failed.

Shares of NYSE Euronext and IntercontinentalExchange jumped in after-hours trading following the report.

