UPDATE 3-IntercontinentalExchange in talks to buy NYSE - source

By Lauren Tara LaCapra and John McCrank
Dec 19 IntercontinentalExchange Inc is
in talks to buy NYSE Euronext, the operator of the New
York Stock Exchange, according to a source familiar with the
situation on Wednesday, in a multibillion dollar deal that could
help the commodities exchange take on arch rival CME Group Inc
.
A deal could be announced as early as Thursday, the source
said, declining to be named because the discussions are private.
ICE has proposed a deal that would value NYSE at $33 per
share, a 37 percent premium to its closing price on Wednesday,
and would be funded one-third by cash and the rest in stock,
CNBC said. The Wall Street Journal first reported news of talks.
At the close of trading on Wednesday, NYSE was worth about
$5.8 billion, indicating that ICE may be willing to pay roughly
$8 billion for the Big Board operator.
Shares of NYSE jumped 12 percent in after-hours trading to
$26.96. ICE shares rose 3.1 percent to $132.32.
Representatives for NYSE and ICE declined to comment on the
reports.
The move by ICE comes nearly two years after it had jointly
bid with Nasdaq OMX Group Inc to purchase NYSE for
about $11 billion, then break it up into parts that each of them
would acquire. That bid competed with a plan by German exchange
operator Deutsche Boerse AG to acquire NYSE in a $9.3
billion deal.
But neither deal was successful, as both attempts separately
ran into problems with regulators in the United States and
Europe. Questions have lingered about NYSE's future as the U.S.
exchange seeks to boost profits in a tough time for financial
firms that rely on trading.
NYSE's biggest revenue source is U.S. stock trading, where
margins have been under pressure for years. As trading volumes
have declined in recent quarters, it has been even harder to
boost profits.
ICE, established in 2000 by a group of banks and energy
companies, is a fast-growing, profitable exchange operator that
has long wanted to expand its derivatives offerings.
In NYSE's Liffe business, ICE CEO Jeff Sprecher would get an
interest-rate derivatives business that eluded him when his bid
for the Chicago Board of Trade failed a few years ago.
UBS analyst Alex Kramm wrote in research note that the
timing of the deal made sense, with regulatory changes driving
more over-the-counter contracts toward clearing houses and
futures markets. NYSE is trying to build a clearing house in
Europe, while ICE already owns one, he wrote.
ICE's plan to buy the NYSE on its own may not face the same
challenges it faced when it teamed up with Nasdaq. That bid ran
into trouble as U.S. antitrust regulators worried the deal would
bring all U.S. stock listings under one roof.
ICE could now still look to divest some of the NYSE
businesses, such as stocks and options exchanges, which a Big
Board rival such as Nasdaq may still want.
"We struggle to see any business overlap that would result
in antitrust issues for the combination," Kramm wrote. "While
there is limited information on the potential deal structure, we
could envision several scenarios, including one where ICE spins
out NYX's non-Liffe businesses to maximize returns."