UPDATE 3-NYSE hit by weak trading and failed D.Boerse deal

* NYSE Q1 profit down 44 pct to $87 mln
* Revenue off 17 pct to $952 mln
* Futures revenue down by a quarter to $176 mln
* Shares fall 4.9 percent
By Luke Jeffs and John McCrank
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 30 NYSE Euronext
said profit plunged 44 percent in the first quarter due to a
slowdown in trading and costs from its failed merger with
Deutsche Boerse, sending the exchange operator's
shares down nearly 5 percent on Monday.
NYSE said it earned $87 million, or 34 cents a share, down
from $155 million, or 59 cents a share, a year earlier.
The New York-based company said its results included $31
million of merger expenses and other one-time costs, including
$16 million from its failed deal with Deutsche Boerse.
The proposed $7.4 billion merger would have created the
world's biggest exchange and helped diversify the Big Board
parent's revenues, but the deal was rejected by European
antitrust authorities and was canned in early February.
Stripping out one-time costs, NYSE said it earned 47 cents a
share in the latest quarter. Analysts on average expected 48
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NYSE shares were down 4.9 percent at $25.74 in morning
dealings.
Trading-related revenue, which makes up about half of NYSE's
overall revenue, fell 25 percent, or $88 million, from a year
earlier due to a slowdown in volatility and volumes, the company
said.
"Our first-quarter results reflect the challenging operating
environment which carried over into 2012 and will continue to
result in near-term headwinds," said Duncan Niederauer, chief
executive of NYSE.
The exchange's derivatives trading unit was hardest hit,
with trading activity at its London-based exchange Liffe down 28
percent as derivatives revenue for the group fell by a quarter
to $176 million.
Share trading and listings revenue was down 7 percent to
$304 million, while NYSE's smaller technology and data business
revenue was up 4 percent to $121 million.
FORWARD FOCUS
Since the failure of the merger with Deutsche Boerse, the
exchange has refocused its attention on new market opportunities
such as clearing. Last month it pledged to create its own
clearing house for futures transactions and move away from its
current provider, LCH.Clearnet.
NYSE said its British futures business will move to the new
clearing facility in the summer of 2013, and its European
futures business will follow in the first quarter of 2014.
The move to launch its own clearing unit next year and
switch off LCH at that point comes as NYSE's rival, the London
Stock Exchange, forges ahead with a plan to buy LCH in
the fourth quarter of this year.
Clearing houses, which sit between trading firms, insulating
them against the possibility of a company default, are set to
take on greater importance next year when regulation takes
effect forcing more asset classes to use clearing.
Policy-makers in the United States and Europe are keen to
force the vast over-the-counter derivatives market to use
clearing houses to tackle some of the problems exposed by the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
NYSE recently launched a companywide cost-cutting program
aimed at generating $250 million in annual savings by 2014.