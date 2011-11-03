UPDATE 4-EU hasn't pushed NYSE/D.Boerse too far -CEO

* Deadline approaches for exchanges to offer concessions

* Logic of deal still holds together -Niederauer

* NYSE CEO to again meet EU regulators Tuesday -source

* Revenue up 20 percent to $1.3 billion

* NYSE shares up 1.8 percent (Rewrites with deal comments)

By Jonathan Spicer and Luke Jeffs

Nov 3 European Union regulators have not yet asked NYSE Euronext NYX.NNYX.PA and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) to make what the exchanges see as unacceptable concessions to seal their $9 billion merger deal, the would-be head of the combined company said on Thursday.

NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Officer Duncan Niederauer met with the European Commission last week to make the case for the deal, which has caused antitrust concerns because of the tight grip such a company would have on exchange-based financial futures trading in Europe. [ID:nL5E7M21JK]

Another meeting is set for next week as a Nov. 17 deadline approaches for NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse to offer concessions that would ease regulators' concerns, such as opening up businesses to rivals or selling some operations.

The meeting -- which a source said is on Tuesday -- should help the companies "determine how to better work with (the regulators) to further narrow and address their remaining concerns," Niederauer said on Thursday.

He expressed confidence in "the compelling industrial logic of the merger" on a conference call in which he also discussed third-quarter earnings.

But he added: "At some point, the logic of the combination would not hold together if we are asked to give up too much. This is not where we are right now."

Deutsche Boerse's takeover of NYSE Euronext, first announced amid a rush of industry merger plans in February, would create the world's largest exchange operator.

The EU has pledged to make public its final decision on the deal by Dec. 22.

Earlier on Thursday, NYSE Euronext cited strong trading and technology sales for a 54 percent rise in quarterly profit.

A rare bright spot in an otherwise dark quarter for financial firms, exchanges benefited as investors rushed to trade, hedge and speculate in the year's most volatile markets, driven by Europe's sovereign debt crisis and the U.S. credit downgrade and deficit debate.

The company said operating income was up 38 percent for derivatives trading and 54 percent for share trading. Data and systems sales rose 29 percent.

Total revenue increased 20 percent to $1.3 billion, while operating expenses fell 1 percent to $416 million. Profit was $186 million in the third quarter.

Shares of NYSE Euronext were up 1.8 percent at $25.98 in morning trading. (Editing by David Holmes, Andrew Callus and Lisa Von Ahn)