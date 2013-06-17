UPDATE 1-EU to approve ICE's $8.2 bln NYSE buy without conditions -sources

By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 17 IntercontinentalExchange (ICE)
is set to win unconditional EU approval for its $8.2
billion bid for NYSE Euronext after antitrust regulators
found no competition concerns, two people familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
The deal will give ICE control of Liffe, Europe's
second-largest derivatives market, and boost its presence in the
interest rate futures business.
"The deal is expected to be approved by the European
Commission without any conditions," said one of the people, who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
ICE's announcement in March that it would cap its trading
fees for Liffe soft commodities such as coffee, cocoa and sugar
for five years and put product committees in place, if the
merger was approved, helped ease possible competition concerns,
the person said.
The promise came before the EU antitrust authority started
its scrutiny of the deal.
The Commission, the EU executive which acts as pan-European
competition regulator, is scheduled to decide on the deal by
June 24. Antoine Colombani, commission spokesman for competition
policy, declined to comment.