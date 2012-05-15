NYSE Euronext pulls out of bidding for LME - spokesman

May 15 NYSE Euronext is out of the race
to buy the London Metal Exchange, a spokesman said on Tuesday,
after its reported 800 million pound ($1.28 billion) bid was
deemed too low.
NYSE had submitted a binding bid for the 135-year-old LME
last week, vying with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
0388.HK>, CME Group and InterContinental Exchange
. The bid was around 800 million pounds, the Financial
Times reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.
"We put a proposal in that we believe was a fair valuation
for the business and we wish them well," a spokesman for the
exchange told Reuters.
Last week Reuters had reported that NYSE and HKeX were the
leading contenders to buy the LME, the world's largest metals
marketplace, which analysts and industry sources have valued at
around 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion).