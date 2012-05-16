UPDATE 1-NYSE Euronext out of bidding for LME

May 15 NYSE Euronext is out of the race
to buy the London Metal Exchange, a spokesman said on Tuesday,
after its reported 800 million pound (US$1.28 billion) bid was
deemed too low.
NYSE submitted a binding bid for the 135-year-old LME last
week as part of the second round of the takeover process. This
leaves Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, CME Group
and InterContinental Exchange vying for the
world's largest metals marketplace.
Its bid was around 800 million pounds, the Financial Times
reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.
"We put a proposal in that we believe was a fair valuation
for the business, and we wish them well," a spokesman for the
exchange told Reuters.
Reuters reported last week that NYSE and HKEx were the
leading contenders to buy the exchange, which sets the global
benchmark price for base metals. Analysts and industry sources
have valued it at around 1 billion pounds (US$1.62 billion).
HKEx said on Monday it was confident of winning an auction
to take over the LME, as it looks to China to drive new business
growth in the face of declining stock market activity.
The news comes after the New York exchange's failed $7.4
billion merger with Deutsche Boerse earlier this
year.
That deal, which would have created the world's biggest
exchange, was rejected by European antitrust authorities and
shelved in early February.
The company booked $16 million in costs in the first quarter
related to its failed deal. It has since announced plans to
create its own clearing hours for futures transactions and move
away from its current provider LCH.Clearnet.
ICE and CME spokesmen declined to comment.