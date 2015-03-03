MOVES-Scott Cutler to step down as NYSE's head of listings

March 3 The New York Stock Exchange, owned by the Intercontinental Exchange, said its global head of listings, Scott Cutler, is leaving the exchange after about eight years in the role.

NYSE also named Garvis Toler global head of capital markets, effective March 23.

Toler is currently the global head of sales and equity capital markets at Dealogic, a Carlyle Group-owned provider of content and technology services to the financial industry.

He has also held senior positions at index provider MSCI Inc , RiskMetrics Group and independent research provider CFRA.

John Merrell, who has held leadership positions in the NYSE listings team since 2008, will be responsible for the exchange's listed company relationships. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)