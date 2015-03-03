MOVES-Scott Cutler to step down as NYSE's head of listings

March 3 The New York Stock Exchange, owned by
the Intercontinental Exchange, said its global head of
listings, Scott Cutler, is leaving the exchange after about
eight years in the role.
NYSE also named Garvis Toler global head of capital markets,
effective March 23.
Toler is currently the global head of sales and equity
capital markets at Dealogic, a Carlyle Group-owned
provider of content and technology services to the financial
industry.
He has also held senior positions at index provider MSCI Inc
, RiskMetrics Group and independent research provider
CFRA.
John Merrell, who has held leadership positions in the NYSE
listings team since 2008, will be responsible for the exchange's
listed company relationships.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)