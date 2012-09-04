NYSE reorganizes management of its U.S. options business

NEW YORK, Sept 4 NYSE Euronext said on
T uesday it c ut the number of top executives in its U.S. options
business to one from three, appointing Steve Crutchfield as sole
head of the unit in a move aimed at creating a more integrated
and efficient operation.
Crutchfield will oversee both the NYSE Arca Options and NYSE
Amex Options businesses, the transatlantic exchange operator
said in a note to traders.
Crutchfield had been chief executive of NYSE Amex Options,
while Amy Farnstrom and Paul Finnegan had been co-CEOs of NYSE
Amex Options.
Farnstrom will continue to be responsible for technology
initiatives for NYSE U.S. Options and for the San Francisco
trading floor, and will also take on the role of head of product
strategy, U.S. Options, NYSE said.
Finnegan was leaving NYSE to become head of options data
provider Livevol Securities, said a person familiar with the
situation who was not authorized to comment.
NYSE said its options management team would "generally
remain in place while being structured to respond more quickly"
to customers' needs.