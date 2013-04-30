NYSE reports 44 pct profit rise on derivatives gain

NEW YORK/PARIS, April 30 NYSE Euronext, which is being bought for $8.2 billion by IntercontinentalExchange Inc, reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as European derivatives trading volumes gained.

The Big Board parent said its net income was $126 million, or 52 cents a diluted share, compared with $87 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, such as costs related to the exchange operator's takeover by ICE and a $10 million stock incentive plan related pre-tax charge, net income was 57 cents a share. Analysts had been expecting 56 cents a share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.