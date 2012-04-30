UPDATE 1 - NYSE Q1 hit by trading and failed D.Boerse deal

| LONDON, April 30
NYSE Euronext said its
profits fell by almost a third in the first quarter due to a
difficult trading environment and costs from its failed merger
with Deutsche Boerse.
The New York exchange said profits were down 32 percent to
$121 million as revenue fell 17 percent to $952 million in the
first quarter.
"Our first quarter results reflect the challenging operating
environment which carried over into 2012 and will continue to
result in near-term headwinds," said Duncan Niederauer, Chief
Executive of NYSE Euronext.
The New York exchange said it incurred $31 million of merger
and exit costs for the period including $16 million from a
terminated merger with Deutsche Boerse.
NYSE canned the $7.4 billion merger in early February after
the deal was rejected by European antitrust authorities, making
it the fourth to be blocked among a series of large exchanges
deals struck over the last year.