UPDATE 1-NYSE Euronext revenue slips on sluggish trading

LONDON Feb 5 NYSE Euronext, the exchange being bought by rival the IntercontinentalExchange , said slower trading drove fourth-quarter net revenue down 11 percent to $562 million.

The transatlantic exchange operator said on Tuesday quarterly cash trading and listing revenue was down 10 percent to $282 million, data and systems revenue fell 6 percent to $120 million and futures trading was off 14 percent to $160 million.

"The impact of lackluster trading volumes was somewhat mitigated by lower costs and lower share count," said NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer.

NYSE struck a deal with the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) in December to sell itself to the Atlanta-based energy market for $8.2 billion in a move that will combine two powerful derivatives exchange and clearing house operators.

"We are focused on building momentum in our business prior to closing the deal with ICE, which we expect to close in the second half of this year," Niederauer said.