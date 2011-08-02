版本:
NYSE Euronext's profits hit by lower trading volumes

LONDON

LONDON Aug 2 Aug 2 Profits at NYSE Euronext fell 16 percent in the second quarter as trading slowed on its shares and financial derivatives markets in New York and Europe.

The company, in the midst of a $9 billion merger with Germany's Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), earned $154 million, or 59 cents a share in the second quarter, down from $184 million, or 70 cents a year ago.

Revenue was up 1 percent at $661 million.

Analysts on average expected NYSE Euronext to earn 60 cents per share on $652.7 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

