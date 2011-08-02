NYSE Euronext's profits hit by lower trading volumes

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 Aug 2 Profits at NYSE
Euronext fell 16 percent in the second quarter as
trading slowed on its shares and financial derivatives markets
in New York and Europe.
The company, in the midst of a $9 billion merger with
Germany's Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), earned $154 million, or
59 cents a share in the second quarter, down from $184 million,
or 70 cents a year ago.
Revenue was up 1 percent at $661 million.
Analysts on average expected NYSE Euronext to earn 60 cents
per share on $652.7 million in revenue, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)