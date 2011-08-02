UPDATE 4-NYSE weighs in on Deutsche Boerse antitrust review

* European Commission to start in-depth probe this week
By Jonathan Spicer and Luke Jeffs
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 European regulators
likely will not try to "make or break" Deutsche Boerse AG's
(DB1Gn.DE) $9 billion merger with NYSE Euronext NYX.N, NYSE
Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer said on Tuesday.
Instead, the European Commission probably will consider
demanding smaller changes to preserve competition before
allowing the deal to buy NYSE to go through, he said.
Niederauer's comments on a conference call discussing NYSE
Euronext's quarterly profit decline, come days before the
commission is expected to enter a second and more in-depth
phase of its antitrust review.
Regulators in Europe and the United States are all that
stands between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext as they move
to create the world's largest exchange operator.
Some brokerages and rival exchanges, such as London Stock
Exchange Group (LSE.L), have amplified their criticism of the
deal, arguing it would hurt competition and concentrate
European financial power in Frankfurt.
The European Commission is expected to issue a preliminary
review this week, and then move on to a second phase that could
last the rest of the year. [ID:nLDE76H0QQ]
"My guess is that their focus will be on what conditions
may be placed on us, not on how to make or break the deal,"
said Niederauer, who would be CEO of the combined company.
He downplayed speculation -- "not surprisingly, much of it
driven by our competitors" -- that the commission will ask the
companies to dispose of derivatives businesses like the
valuable Liffe or Eurex venues.
At issue is the hold that Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext
would have on exchange-based European futures trading. The
companies have less overlapping business in the United States,
where there has been little resistance to a foreign company
trying to buy the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE Euronext estimated on Tuesday that the combination
would reduce capital requirements by about $3 billion for
"end-users" of European futures contracts.
Shareholders last month endorsed the deal.
The takeover of NYSE Euronext, announced in February,
capped a wave of bourse merger plans globally. Most other bids
-- including those from LSE, Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI),
and Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) -- have since failed. (Exchange
merger map: r.reuters.com/hav32s )
TRADING DRAGS INCOME DOWN
A slump in trading volumes across NYSE Euronext's
trans-Atlantic markets led to a 16 percent second-quarter
profit drop.
U.S. stock trading fell 36 percent and European futures
trading dropped 20 percent, overshadowed on both counts by
heavy volumes from last year's unprecedented May "flash crash"
and the onset of Europe's debt crisis.
The Big Board parent said it earned $154 million, down from
$184 million a year ago. Excluding one-time items such as costs
associated with the merger, NYSE Euronext earned $160 million,
or 61 cents per share. Revenue rose 1 percent to $661 million.
Analysts on average expected NYSE Euronext to earn 60 cents
per share on $652.7 million in revenue, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts credited a 2 percent slide in operating costs in
part for the beat, while a boost in IPOs and technology
contracts helped offset the trading slump.
Management did not reduce a 2011 cost estimate, as some
expected. The stock price was off 1.9 percent at $32.37.
