NYSE net income falls 20 pct on trading losses

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
LONDON Aug 3 NYSE Euronext, the transatlantic exchange, booked a 9 percent drop in net revenue and a 20 percent fall in net income for the second quarter, driven by losses across its three main business lines.
The transatlantic exchange said on Friday that second-quarter net revenue was $602 million, versus $661 million last year, while net income was down to $128 million from $160 million in 2011.
Derivatives trading at the group was down 15 percent at $182 million, share trading was off 8 percent at $300 million and technology revenue was flat at $119 million for the quarter.
NYSE, which failed in its planned $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse less than six months ago, plans smaller technology deals to help the group deliver $1 billion of tech revenues within three years.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.