UPDATE 3-NYSE says new units to help return to growth

* Net income down 20 percent to $128 mln
* Revenue fell 9 percent to $602 mln
* Share buyback programme hits $300 mln
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Aug 3 NYSE Euronext said new
strategies and cost cuts should help the transatlantic exchange
return to growth next year after quarterly income fell by a
fifth.
Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer also said his firm had not
received any claims over the $440 million lost by Knight Capital
Group when trading on NYSE on Wednesday, though he was
monitoring the situation, which he said was a "call to action"
over market reforms.
NYSE said its plan to launch a clearing house in June next
year would help reduce costs and drive long-term revenue while
its U.S. futures market, called NYSE Liffe U.S., is making
"significant headway".
Michael Geltzeiler, Chief Financial Officer of NYSE
Euronext, said: "Ongoing strategic initiatives, combined with
our cost reduction plan and lower share count from stock
repurchases, should position the company for a return to
earnings growth in 2013 and beyond."
The exchange also said on Friday it had cut operating costs
by $35 million, or 4 percent, in the three months to the end of
June which means the group will beat its savings targets for
this year.
CALL TO ACTION
The chief executive sought to clarify events on Wednesday
when a software glitch at Knight Capital flooded NYSE with
unintended orders for dozens of stocks, leaving the largest U.S.
retail market maker with huge losses.
Niederauer told a conference call that NYSE's systems
operated normally and helped reduce losses at Knight.
"We've not received any claims over Knight but we are
mindful of the fact the situation is unfolding," Niederauer said
on a call to present second-quarter earnings.
But he called the massive trading loss, which has cast doubt
over the future of Knight, "a call to action".
"This recent event is another example of the fact that the
U.S. market structure evolution has lead to inexorable
fragmentation and an emphasis on speed," he said.
The exchange booked second-quarter net income of $128
million, down from $160 million in 2011, and revenue off 9
percent to $602 million from $661 million last year.
Derivatives trading at the group fell 15 percent to $182
million, share trading dipped 8 percent to $300 million and
technology revenue was slightly off at $119 million for the
quarter.
"The numbers are almost exactly in line with what we were
expecting. Trading and capital raising continue to be poor but
this is market-wide and well known," said Peter Lenardos, an
analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
"Cost cuts and share buybacks make the achievement of full
year forecasts likely."
The exchange also said it had spent $304 million in its $552
million share repurchase programme, reclaiming 11 million of its
shares in the year-to-date.
NYSE, which failed in its planned $7.4 billion merger with
Deutsche Boerse six months ago, has said it plans
smaller technology deals to deliver $1 billion of tech revenues
within three years.