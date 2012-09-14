NYSE to pay $5M to settle favoritism charges

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The New York Stock Exchange will pay $5 million to resolve U.S. regulatory charges that it gave certain customers "an improper head start" on trading information, it said on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's case against the exchange, operated by NYSE Euronext, marks the first of its kind as the agency pursues more market structure-related investigations.

Reuters reported last month that the NYSE was in talks with the SEC to settle the case, which involves alleged violations of an SEC rule that requires exchanges to provide fair access to current market information. [ID: nL2E8J67OM]