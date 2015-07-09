U.S. stock market regulator says meeting with NYSE over outage

NEW YORK, July 9 Officials from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission met with top executives of
the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday to learn more about what
caused Wednesday's nearly four hour trading halt on the
exchange, the regulator said.
"At the direction of Chair Mary Jo White, Director of
Trading and Markets Steve Luparello is meeting with senior NYSE
officials today in New York to further review yesterday's events
and NYSE's plans going forward," a spokeswoman from the SEC said
in a statement.
NYSE, which is a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc
, said earlier on Thursday that the outage was the result
of a technical problem that stemmed from new software rolled out
the previous evening.
