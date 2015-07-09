Software update may have triggered NYSE trading halt - Bloomberg

July 8 A computer malfunction that forced the
New York Stock Exchange to suspend trading for more than three
hours on Wednesday probably stemmed from a software update that
went awry, Bloomberg reported, citing two people briefed on a
preliminary review.
The New York Stock Exchange, a unit of Intercontinental
Exchange Inc, reopened at 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT) after
being halted shortly after 11:30 a.m. EDT. NYSE said the outage
was due to an internal technical issue and not the result of a
cyberattack. Other exchanges were trading normally.
The NYSE must now verify the cause and report its
conclusions to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
which will use those findings to investigate whether any
violation of rules occurred, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1LXzuAY)
Reuters could not immediately reach the NYSE and the SEC for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)