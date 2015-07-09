UPDATE 1-Software update may have triggered NYSE trading halt - Bloomberg

(Adds NYSE comment)
July 8 A computer malfunction that forced the
New York Stock Exchange to suspend trading for more than three
hours on Wednesday probably stemmed from a software update that
went awry, Bloomberg reported, citing two people briefed on a
preliminary review.
The New York Stock Exchange, a unit of Intercontinental
Exchange Inc, reopened at 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT) after
being halted shortly after 11:30 a.m. EDT. NYSE said the outage
was due to an internal technical issue and not the result of a
cyberattack. Other exchanges were trading normally.
The NYSE must now verify the cause and report its
conclusions to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
which will use those findings to investigate whether any
violation of rules occurred, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1LXzuAY)
A NYSE spokeswoman said the root cause of the trading halt
was determined to be a "configuration issue".
"Trading of NYSE-listed stocks continued on NYSE Arca and
other U.S. trading venues throughout this process," she said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the SEC for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)