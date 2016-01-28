NYSE calls for coordination among exchanges to ease volatility

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 28 The New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday recommended reforms to the U.S. equities market which
it said could improve stability and prevent a repeat of the wild
price swings seen on Aug. 24 during a near-unprecedented bout of
volatility.
The measures included a call for all U.S. stock exchanges to
modify and coordinate their policies on trading halts when
securities prices move violently in a short time.
Such halts were first introduced after the 2010 flash crash
when around $1 trillion in paper value was temporarily wiped
from U.S. stock markets within minutes.
Many investors said the rules failed their first big test on
Aug. 24, when panic over the health of the Chinese economy
hammered U.S. stock futures prior to the market open, and then
triggered a record intraday drop in the Dow Jones industrial
average.
During the volatility on Aug. 24 there were 1,278 halts
compared to 39 on a typical day, NYSE, which is owned by
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said in its report. (bit.ly/1nS2iS0)
Exchange-traded funds that track equities were hit
especially hard, and most of the halts happened in the first
hour of trading. The sporadic and rapid-fire halts led to
confusion among some investors as to what was trading and
questions whether they got prices worse than they should have.
NYSE said longer trading halts could be used to allow buy or
sell imbalances to clear before the stocks reopen to prevent
successive halts.
Another of its suggestions was that when a security is
halted, all eligible trading interest be sent to the exchange
where it is listed, creating a bigger pool of liquidity that
allows for more accurate pricing.
Unlike other exchanges, which are nearly fully automated,
NYSE uses people on its trading floor to open its stocks, a
process it says gives it greater stability because the traders
can intervene in ways that algorithms cannot.
But rivals say NYSE's use of humans rather than computers
caused undue delays in opening some stocks and ETFs after they
were halted, intensifying ETF pricing issues.
NYSE said it has already instituted changes on its own
exchange to prevent further issues, but that it was now time for
the industry to act together on market-wide reforms.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by James Dalgleish)