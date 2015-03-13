版本:
Nasdaq options exchanges briefly declare 'self-help' against NYSE AMEX

NEW YORK, March 13 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Friday that several of its operated exchanges briefly declared "self-help" against the NYSE AMEX options exchange.

Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders through alternate venues, was declared by Nasdaq OMX PHLX, Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options Market at about 10:46 a.m ET (1446 GMT) against the NYSE Amex.

NYSE Amex Options said in a market status alert that live orders except those classified as 'good-til-canceled,' would be canceled. The Nasdaq exchanges revoked the self-help declaration at around 11:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT).

NYSE Amex Options is one of the two U.S. options exchanges run by NYSE, the other being NYSE Arca Options. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby)
