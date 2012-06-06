REFILE-BRIEF-NYSE Euronext responds to NASDAQ OMX announcement

BRIEF-OPKO Health appoints Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President
* OPKO Health appoints Dr. Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and Development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 NYSE Euronext : * Press release: NYSE Euronext statement on NASDAQ OMX announcement * Says yet to receive full details of NASDAQ's plan * Would be inconsistent with fair practice to allow NASDAQ to use pricing for compensating those impacted by Facebook IPO * "To strongly press our views that NASDAQ's proposal cannot be allowed to permit an unjust and anti-competitive situation."
* OPKO Health appoints Dr. Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and Development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Coca-Cola and Pfizer broke new ground in the European corporate market this week, pricing the first above par floating-rate notes as the sector adapts to the deeply negative rates sparked by eurozone monetary policy.
* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility