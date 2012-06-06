版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 7日

REFILE-BRIEF-NYSE Euronext responds to NASDAQ OMX announcement

June 6 NYSE Euronext : * Press release: NYSE Euronext statement on NASDAQ OMX announcement * Says yet to receive full details of NASDAQ's plan * Would be inconsistent with fair practice to allow NASDAQ to use pricing for compensating those impacted by Facebook IPO * "To strongly press our views that NASDAQ's proposal cannot be allowed to permit an unjust and anti-competitive situation."

