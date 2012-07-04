NYSE Euronext hires ex-LCH head for clearing house

LONDON, July 4 NYSE Euronext has hired Patrick Birley, the former head of clearing firm LCH.Clearnet, in the first major appointment by the exchange as it pushes ahead with its ambitious expansion in clearing.

NYSE Euronext, which currently uses LCH.Clearnet to clear its business, said Birley is the new Chief Commercial Officer within its fledgling London-based clearing house, which the exchange aims to open in June 2013.

"Patrick brings with him a wealth of clearing experience, from a distinguished career in the industry, where he has led the development of several successful businesses," said Mark Ibbotson, Executive Vice President of Global Clearing at NYSE.

Birley ran LCH.Clearnet, one of Europe's largest clearers, for 18 months from the start of 2006 and has also worked at the London Stock Exchange, the London Metal Exchange and the European Climate Exchange in a career spanning over 20 years.

Clearing houses, like LCH and the nascent NYSE Clearing, sit between trading counterparties, protecting firms from losses in the event that one fails, like Lehman Brothers in 2008 and MF Global in 2011.

The practice was largely overlooked until Lehman's default highlighted systemic risks which European regulators have since sought to address by forcing the previously uncleared over-the-counter markets to start clearing.

The world's largest stock market groups have responded by investing in clearing in the hope of tapping these reforms when they take effect, likely next year.

NYSE said in March it was investing about $85 million in the futures clearing house, a move the group expects will generate annual savings of around $30 million.

The LSE, which like NYSE uses LCH as its main clearing provider, needs only regulatory clearance to complete this year its acquisition of LCH, valuing the clearer at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion).

Nasdaq OMX, NYSE's main domestic rival, bought on Tuesday a commodities clearing house based in Norway called NOS Clearing ASA for an undisclosed sum.