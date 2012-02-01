版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 1日 星期三 18:18 BJT

NYSE Euronext, Deutsche Boerse in talks to end merger plans

PARIS Feb 1 NYSE Euronext said on Wednesday it is discussing ending its merger plans with Deutsche Boerse AG after the European Commission vetoed a proposed tie-up of the two financial exchanges.

NYSE Euronext also said it plans to resume a $550 million share buyback program following the end of the merger agreement and after the release of its fourth-quarter results on February 10.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐