Euronext plans new exchange for smaller companies-FT

LONDON Aug 5 A new Europe-wide stock exchange
for entrepreneurs is being planned by NYSE Euronext to
help funding for small companies, the Financial Times reported
on Monday.
The exchange, which is being dubbed as the "Entrepreneurs'
Exchange" by NYSE Euronext, will help raise money for companies
from investors more easily.
It will facilitate fundraising via issues of bonds as well
as equity and will be carved out of existing Euronext and
Alternext markets, according to the FT.
Companies would carry out both initial public offerings of
shares and initial bond offerings, and even a "Pre-IPO" of
convertibles - investments that would in time convert from bonds
into equities.
About 900 companies already listed on Euronext with market
capitalisations of less than 1 billion euro ($1.23 billion)
would be transferred to the new exchange, as would companies
listed in the Alternext which is Euronext's share trading
platform for small companies.
NYSE Euronext is also seeking to ban so-called
high-frequency trading in such stocks.
This involves the use of superfast computers to trade and
hold positions for fractions of a second and is widely blamed
for increasing volatility in small company shares, The FT said.