Eurotunnel first to list on NYSE Euronext London

LONDON, June 20 NYSE Euronext said Groupe Eurotunnel had become the first company to list on NYSE Euronext London, the transatlantic exchange group's new London-based exchange that has taken the listing from the London Stock Exchange.

NYSE Euronext, based in New York and Paris, said on Wednesday that Eurotunnel's new London listing will enable the company to benefit from better liquidity and a broad investor base.

"Today's move will allow investors to have easier access to Groupe Eurotunnel shares," said Jacques Gounon, chairman and chief executive of Groupe Eurotunnel.

The establishment of a London-based exchange by NYSE Euronext will increase pressure on the LSE which is the main venue for British listings.

The announcement came five months after NYSE Euronext was forced to drop its planned $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse after European competition authorities opposed the deal.