UPDATE 1-NYSE Euronext, D.Boerse end merger plans

Feb 2 NYSE Euronext and Deutsche
Boerse said they have terminated their merger plans,
following the decision by the European Commission to block the
proposed deal.
The transaction that would have created the world's biggest
stock exchange operator was cleared by U.S. regulators in
December, but was rejected by European anti-trust authorities on
Wednesday, making it the fourth among a series of large exchange
deals to be blocked over the last year.
The $7.4 billion merger agreement between the two companies
was announced nearly a year ago, but the European Commission
blocked it saying that the combined entity's "near-monopoly"
would make it hard for new players to compete.
NYSE Euronext shares were up marginally at $26.74 in morning
trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.